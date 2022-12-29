INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving her son’s murder. The death is one of several unsolved killings from Dec. 29, 2021.

That morning near 39th and North Keystone, a car tore through a fence and stopped after hitting a building. Police claim the driver died after being shot behind the wheel.

“No one should have to go through this. No one should have to bury their child,” said Donnetta Dunston.

Donnetta Dunston said her son, 32-year-old James Hunter, left behind three young kids and celebrating the holidays this year has been difficult.

“It wasn’t the same. It has not been the same and we’re still just looking for answers,” said Dunston.

Family approved picture of James Hunter

In fact, a full year after the killing, police have still never been able to identify a suspect or provide a motive for the violence.

“It’s hard because we don’t know what happened. We don’t have any information. We don’t know why it happened,” said Dunston.

Sadly, Donnetta isn’t alone.

Just hours before her son’s death, 78-year-old Doris Bell was shot to death on Bolton.

Later that day, 37-year-old Dejuan Alexander was found shot to death inside a business on East 46th Street.

Including a double homicide the night before on Rue De Margot, IMPD investigated five homicides in less than 24 hours. Only one of those five deaths resulted in an arrest.

Donnetta is now asking for the public’s assistance in solving all those cases a year later.

“We need to be better as people. We need to help each other,” said Dunston. “It may not be you now, but you don’t know if we don’t put a stop to this now.”

Anyone with information about Hunter’s death should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov .

Anyone with information about the incident on 46th should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov .

Anyone with information about the double homicide on Rue De Margot should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@Indy.Gov.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.