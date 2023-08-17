INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death after police believe her 6-year-old son accidentally killed himself on Indy’s far east side.

On a Sunday afternoon in mid-April, police believe a 6-year-old boy picked up a gun and accidentally shot himself at the Amber Woods Apartments.

Billy Mack II died after being taken to the hospital.

Four months later police reports show his mother, 27-year-old Monick Mack, has now been charged with neglect resulting in her son’s death.

Despite the suspect’s arrest, details of the case remain temporarily under seal.

Police insist accidental shootings are 100 percent preventable and the case here can serve an important safety lesson for parents everywhere.

“We need parents and adults to be responsible with firearms. We cannot have juveniles shooting themselves or others. These are tragedies that can be avoided,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Sadly, that message has become all too common this year.

In May, a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed on accident at a home on Kealing Avenue.

Last month in Cumberland, a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed by a sibling.

Following those deaths and others, police repeatedly preached about gun safety.

“We cannot stress enough that you have to have responsible gun ownership,” said IMPD Major Mike Leepper in May.

“There is absolutely zero excuse to have these firearms not locked up somewhere out of the reach of children,” said Cumberland Detective Sergeant Mark Waggoner in July.

Despite those warnings, last month IMPD reported fatal and non-fatal accidental shootings had tripled this year compared to the same time in 2022.

That spurred IMPD and the sheriff’s office to give away free gun locks to the community, with the simple goal of keeping kids safe at home.

“We need to make sure these guns are secured. Use gun locks or trigger locks. Separate the ammo from the firearm. Do whatever we can to make sure these accidents don’t happen,” said Foley.

The free gun locks are available at any branch of the Indianapolis Public Library during normal business hours.