INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is searching for justice after her son was shot to death at a troubled east side gas station.

On Friday night, April 7, a 22-year-old was shot in the back walking outside the Emerson Food Mart at 34th and Emerson. Jyir Billups died after being rushed to the hospital.

“This is journey like no other, and I haven’t even been on this journey for a month, but my life is totally changed. It’ll never been the same again,” said the victim’s mother, Tansherice Billups.

Picture of Tansherice Billups and her son Jyir

Tansherice described her oldest son as a big teddy bear and still doesn’t know why he was killed.

His death marked the first of three homicide investigations at the same gas station in the last three weeks.

“It’s still unsolved, so that kind of makes it hard,” said Tansherice.

Police still have not released any information or surveillance pictures of a possible suspect or motive in the case.

With a record-breaking number of homicides in Indianapolis over the last few years, Tansherice knows she’s not alone in coping with the loss.

“It’s not just me going through this. I’m now in a sacred club of thousands of mothers who have dealt with this pain.”

In fact, a week after Jyir’s homicide, police say 54-year-old David Gladney showed up to the same food mart and died after being shot at a nearby home on Stuart Avenue.

The following weekend, on Saturday, 29-year-old Jimmy Thomas Jr. and 26-year-old Jaquareous Mitchell were killed after being shot inside the store.

“At some point, we’ve got to band together and do something,” said Tansherice.

Tansherice just wishes more was being done to increase security at that business. She also urges people to speak up and hold the different killers responsible.

“I want to know what happened to my child, so I’m praying and hoping the justice system won’t fail me,” said Tansherice.

Anyone with information about the Billups incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the death of David Gladney should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

Anyone with information about the double homicide should call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Alternatively, the public can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.