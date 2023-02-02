INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27.

The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.

“She went and got the door and the next thing you know the baby said ‘granny I think they shot my mommy,'” Brittany’s mother Terry Keets-Jordan said.

After hearing 4 to 5 shots, Terry said she along with Brittany’s daughter ran upstairs and hid in a closet.

“I heard a car skid off and me and the baby came down but by then her mom was already gone, laying on the floor,” Keets-Jordan said.

Brittany was pronounced dead on scene. IMPD said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Her family described her as a bright, family-oriented person who was full of life. Brittany’s mother is devastated beyond words.

“I’m just hurt. I’m hurt,” Keets-Jordan cried out through tears. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand why this could have happened. Why?”

Brittany’s cousin Ebonie Walls said Brittany and her daughter had just got home from having a mother-daughter day. The worst part for her is knowing that Brittany’s daughter found her mother dead.

“She’s very confused, angry, hurt, devastated,” Walls said. “All she keeps saying is ‘I’m just sad.'”

Keets-Jordan said she has an inkling about who may have killed her daughter, but for now she is letting police do their work.

She already lost a daughter to health issues and her husband. Keets-Jordan was already raising two other grandchildren and is now tasked with raising a third.

“[Brittany] was helping me raise those grandboys. She moved home to help me,” Keets-Jordan said. “I have no one now. now I’m raising her child.”

The family said all they’re looking for now is justice and answers as to why Brittany’s life was cut so short.

So far, IMPD has not announced any arrests in this case. Anybody with any information about what happened is asked to give CrimeStoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous.

IMPD is also asking nearby homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance cameras for any cars arriving or driving away from the home.

Brittany’s family has started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, you can find it here.