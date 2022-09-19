INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side.

Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial.

“I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Jo Kinslow.

Jo lives nearby and considered James a friend.

“Yeah, I’ve known him since I was younger. He used to help me and my mother and sister out,” said Kinslow.

The deadly shooting marked the second homicide in the last three days in this neighborhood. It’s also the second homicide on this street in 2022.

That’s why neighbors and community leaders wish more was being done to stop the violence.

While gunshots appear to have been fired through the home’s front door, the motive for the killing remains unclear.

“Whatever it is a life has been lost and therefore it’s tragic,” said Olgen Williams.

That death took place just a couple of hours after Olgen Williams attended a vigil less than a half mile away on Sunday, mourning the loss of Krystal Walton.

The 32-year-old mother was shot to death in the same neighborhood after dropping her kids off at a daycare on 10th and Holmes Friday. Centennial is just a few blocks west of Holmes along 10th Street.

Police arrested the suspect in Walton’s death following an officer-involved shooting Friday at 10th and Delaware.

Approved picture of Krystal Walton

While the deaths of Loynes and Walton are not connected in any way aside from location, Williams wishes people would learn to speak up before violence occurs to prevent people from being killed.

“There’s a saying about see something, say something. That’s after the fact. I’m saying see something, say something, before something happens,” said Williams. “My philosophy is someone knows something is going to happen before it happens.”

Sunday’s killing on Centennial also took place just a few feet from a small memorial where 57-year-old John Coleman Junior was intentionally run over by a driver and murdered in January.

Neighbors like Jo said they’re tired of all the killing.

“It’s just Centennial Street in Haughville. It’s always been like this. I really wish they would clean it up,” said Kinslow.

Because no arrests have been made following Sunday’s homicide, anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov

Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.