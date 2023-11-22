INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis nurse is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing various drugs from the hospital where she worked.

The investigation started in May when an attorney for Ascension St. Vincent alerted IMPD and the DEA of the alleged crime.

Prosecutors believe a registered nurse at the neighborhood hospital at 86th and Allisonville Road began stealing various drugs, including Zofran, Lidocaine, Keflex and more in March and April.

After a lengthy investigation, this month 46-year-old Michele Lawson was charged with drug possession, theft and fraud.

“When you have person in the health care profession and they start doing things they’re not supposed to be doing and they’re in a position of trust, they need to be held accountable,” said Mike Gannon, DEA assistant special agent in charge. “They’re in a position of trust and when they violate that trust there are repercussions.”

Gannon praised Ascension St. Vincent for bringing the case to light.

The hospital suspended and fired Lawson in May.

Yet on at least two occasions, including one time after she lost her job, prosecutors claim the suspect called in a fake prescription to a CVS pharmacy on East Washington using the name of a real Ascension doctor.

While a vast majority of healthcare workers are truth-worthy, federal investigators said the case still serves as an important warning.

“You know it’s just scary stuff when you have people doing that because there’s so many good people in the healthcare industry,” said Gannon.

According to the affidavit, the suspect admitted she stole the medications for herself and later tested positive for oxycodone and other medications in her system.

Because thousands of people died from drug overdoses across Indiana last year, the DEA encourages anyone struggling with addiction to seek treatment.

“We always try to tell people misuse of a drug can lead to abuse,” said Gannon. “If somebody is misusing drugs or if they have a drug problem, please go out and get the necessary help that’s available.”

The suspect made her initial hearing and was released on bond pending trial.