INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a violent first half of 2023 in Indianapolis.

City leaders, faith leaders and police have all chimed in with their ideas on what can be done to stop the violence.

The proposed answers on what to do have come from every corner of Indy.

But FOX59/CBS4 wanted to hear from you, our viewers and readers.

To do so, we showed Indy residents this list of some of the things we could come up with that are being done and asked a simple question: Is it enough?

Some said there were some good solutions proposed and some bad.

“I don’t even think all this should be done,” said Indiana resident Warren Brennan. “There’s a couple of good ideas there, but there’s a couple of bad ideas. It’s kind of a mixed bag.”

Others wholeheartedly supported the proposed solutions.

“I agree with this 100%. Every one I read,” said Indy resident Ambrea Wensey. “I think it will be a good thing for this town.”

Still, others said that more could be done.

“It’s a good start,” said local Rob Jacobs. “You’ve got to start. These are seven things. If you don’t start with these or you make excuses to not do anything, it’s just going to get worse.”

Overall, the reaction was mixed.

“Cameras are a good idea,” said Brennan. “But, having a gun-free event is simply announcing that all honest citizens will be defenseless. Anybody that’s looking to commit a crime would know where the defenseless, easy targets are. So that seems like an incredibly stupid and counterproductive idea to me.”

But many said that it is what’s not on the list that needs to be changed.

“I think the number one problem is parents need to step in, be parents, be responsible and discipline your children,” said Indy resident Al King. “Number one.”

Another man offered a second idea.

“I think we need stricter enforcement of gun laws and gun crimes and criminals in general,” said Indy resident Dave Albean.

But no matter what they believed, everyone agrees on one thing: Something needs to be done.

“Indianapolis needs to get better,” said Indy resident Jada Smith. “Because I don’t want to be here. It needs to get better because if it doesn’t, I don’t know what Indianapolis will be I guess.”