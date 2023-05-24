INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teen has been arrested on weapons charges after being spotted carrying an AR-style weapon around a local motel.

An adult caretaker was also arrested but later was released without charges being filed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said the investigation began with a tip to the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.

Surveillance cameras at the Red Roof Inn on N. Shadeland Avenue captured a 17-year-old pacing up and down the walkways outside the motel last week while carrying an AR-style gun at his side.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, but IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said the case is a lesson for parents and gun owners everywhere.

“We don’t know what this individual was doing,” Foley said. “We don’t know why he was possessing the gun, but it was illegal.”

Photo of the gun seized (via IMPD)

After seizing the gun, IMPD arrested the teen for illegal weapons possession. Officers also arrested a 36-year-old woman for neglect of a dependent.

According to the affidavit, the juvenile suspect told police he was only a few months away from being an adult and thought he was okay to carry. The adult insisted the child wasn’t being hostile and didn’t believe he should be punished.

Foley said even though Indiana lawmakers passed permit-less carry last year, under Indiana Code 35-47-2-1.5 anyone under the age of 18 is a prohibited person, with only a few exceptions like hunting or safety training.

“The law change doesn’t allow just anybody to possess a firearm,” Foley said. “There are a number of criteria in which people can’t possess a handgun and one of those is being under 18.”

After the arrests, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice not to file charges of neglect of a dependent against the adult.

Regardless, while the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force works every day to keep guns out of the hands of people who are not allowed to legally carry firearms, that’s not a fight they can win on their own.

“It takes more than police to reduce crime,” Foley said. “We expect parents to be parents and be responsible. We expect adults to be responsible for holding juveniles accountable and this was a case where that wasn’t done.”

In addition to the two arrests, an underage girl was also taken to the Juvenile Justice Center for being a runaway out of Hammond.