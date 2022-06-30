INDIANAPOLIS — In a span of just 24 hours, three people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings across the city.

One of the injured victims includes a 17-year-old boy, whose family is pushing for answers after he was hurt in two shootings, just days apart, when someone fired shots into his east side home in the 3100 block of Manor Court.

“You’re hurting people. Just put the guns down, please,” pleaded the victim’s mother, Laurie Gholston.

Police first responded to the home on Manor Ct. Monday morning just before 3 a.m. after they said it appeared someone fired shots into the home from outside, hitting the teen as he was sleeping in bed. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. His family said he was back in good spirits, dancing, and rapping, which are some of the things he loves to do.

That quickly changed when they found themselves in an unimaginable position, yet again.

“I just told my mama the other day, I do not wanna be one of these parents crying on TV. I didn’t want this,” said Gholston.

On Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called back to the home for a report of a person shot and found the teen suffering from serious injuries.

According to IMPD, the teen was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. His family said he was struck in the stomach after someone once again fired shots into the home from outside.

“He’s a fighter,” said Gholston.

Police do not believe either shooting to be random, but have not said whether they believe the teen to be the intended target. They also have not said whether the two are believed to be connected.

The boy’s family is thankful his infant daughter wasn’t next to him when either shooting took place, but they’re furious and heartbroken this ever happened in the first place.

“The first time he got shot was June 27th. I gave them information and everything that they needed,” said Gholston. “For him to get shot a couple days later on June 29th, something’s not right.”

His grandmother, Daisy Ash said, “I’m sick of it. All this shooting. What would you get out of it?”

The teen’s family said they’ll do anything it takes to help get justice for him. His mom also said they’ve shared everything they can and will continue to do so, while also encouraging others in the community to do the same if they have information in her son’s case or any other cases.

“There should be more mothers like me; tell, tell, tell. If you see something on your child’s phone call and it’s not right, give it,” said Gholston. “I want my baby, so I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do.”

This was the fourth shooting on Wednesday night since 5 p.m. According to IMPD, officers responded to three shootings across the city in a span of about 90 minutes.

4 others injured, 3 killed in shootings across Indianapolis

One shooting took place on Indy’s east side, just after 5 p.m., in the 2800 block of N. Post Road. Police said the victim in this shooting was awake and breathing upon transport to the hospital.

A short while later, just before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way, where they found a woman who had been killed. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Ashlee Atkins.

On Thursday, IMPD announced the arrest of her brother, Krystopher Monroe, accused in her killing. Police said he was immediately detained at the scene and originally stated to be a person of interest. Upon further investigation, Monroe was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Less than 10 minutes after the call came in for the shooting on Hosta Way, police were called to the 3700 block of Guion Road. Police said officers arrived on scene and found a male in a vehicle who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to IMPD, officers investigating at the scene found two more people injured outside of a vehicle. One victim had been shot, police said, while a second had a laceration likely caused by broken glass.

Thursday started on a violent note, with two more deadly shootings and a person injured in a third shooting.

Just after 2 a.m.., officers were called to the 1000 block of Harlan Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. While there were some people at the scene when police arrived, detectives were still working to determine whether they were there when the shooting occurred.

As officers were investigating the homicide on Harlan St., they received another report of a person shot several blocks away, in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. Police said a man was found suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was said to be stable.

Just before 6 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been fatally shot in a grassy area across the road from an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation is now underway.

The identities of the two men killed in separate shootings on Harlan St. and Rolling Dunes Dr. have not released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, who will also determine exact manner and cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information in any of these cases to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous.