INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child.

Ryan Niendorf, 39, used a Facebook account to convince two minors to produce sexually explicit videos. He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation began in May 2021, when the FBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an adult was engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child over Facebook.

The investigation led police to Niendorf, a truck driver who lived in Indianapolis. Investigators said he persuaded two minors, both under the age of 16, to produce explicit videos.

Niendorf was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to each victim. He’ll have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime supervised release once he serves his term in prison.