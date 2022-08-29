INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved.

Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball.

“He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking him to the basketball court.”

As a student at Pike High School, Fletcher also played AAU and hoped to play in college. Those dreams were cut short on the first day of August when the teen was shot and killed outside an apartment building near Knobwood Drive and 71st Street.

“I feel empty,” said Gibson.

Approved picture of Robert Fletcher Jr.

Rachael said her son always did his best to avoid conflicts and doesn’t know what led to his murder.

“He kept the peace between everybody. He always looked out for people. He didn’t want any drama,” said Gibson.

The death is a double dose of tragedy for Rachael, because on the first day of March 2021 at the Postbrook East apartments near 42nd and Post, two women were shot to death on a sidewalk.

One of those victims was Rachael’s 21-year-old daughter Ashanti Robinson.

“I feel like a failure because I lost two kids to the street,” said Gibson.

Approved photo of Ashanti Robinson

No one has ever been held accountable for killing either of her kids.

Rachael says she tried to get her children to avoid a life of violence and can’t help but wonder where things went wrong.

“I didn’t want my kids to live that type of lifestyle. You know I work two jobs to take care of my children. I just feel like a failure,” said Gibson.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s murder should call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@Indy.Gov.

Anyone with information on either case can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.