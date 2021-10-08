Indy leaders to discuss upgrades to violent crime-fighting technology

Indianapolis Area Crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, police chief Randal Taylor and other city leaders are giving an update on technology upgrades to combat violent crime.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the upgrades include license plate readers, neighborhood public safety cameras and a new gunfire detection pilot.

This technology was made available by the City-County Council’s passage of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Indianapolis marked a grim milestone this past weekend when the city surpassed 200 homicides for 2021.

