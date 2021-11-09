Indy woman arrested 9 months after charges filed in crash that killed 2-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is now behind bars nearly one year after a 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash.

The crash took place in December of 2020 near 52nd and Keystone on the city’s north side.

In January of this year, Tasha Baker was charged with 12 criminal counts, including neglect of a dependent causing death. A warrant was issued for her arrest at that time.

Prosecutors claim Baker was speeding and intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Baker was arrested last week, nearly nine months after charges were filed.

An initial hearing was held Monday, and Baker is being held on a $200,000 bond.