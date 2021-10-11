Indy woman dies after being shot in her home during apparent home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is dead after being shot inside her own home during an apparent home invasion.

The killing took place on the near east side Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Windsor Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and found a woman shot inside her own home.

Police are investigating the case as a possible home break-in. The victim died after being taken to the hospital.

“She’s just a woman living her life and taking care of her family and neighborhood. There’s no reason for it. It doesn’t make sense,” said family friend Martha Latta.

Latta has known the victim’s family for years and even set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the Reiner family.

The victim was identified by family as Antonia Reiner, who went by Toni.

Neighbors said the woman was home with her husband and other family members when the killing took place.

“Of course if you’re breaking into someone’s house at 4 in the morning, you expect them to be home. So when someone breaks in with a gun, they must have only a couple things on their mind. I don’t know what they think would happen,” said Latta.

Latta, who lives just a few doors down on Windsor Street, recalled her friend routinely volunteering for neighborhood events.

“I would be walking with her, and someone would walk by, and I would get ready to introduce her, and she’d say, ‘I already met them.’ She met people really quickly and everybody her knows her,” said Latta.

“I myself and the city are devastated,” said City-County Councilman Zach Adamson. “We are working round the clock to look for ways to remedy the situation.”

IMPD would not confirm many details on the case.

Adamson serves District 17 where the killing took place and encourages neighbors to speak up, share home surveillance video if they have it and always protect their community.

“Don’t let this tempt you to retreat from your own streets. It’s through taking control and possession of these streets that we maintain social order among neighbors,” said Adamson.

“You know she was supportive of people, she was kind, she was a really great person. It just makes me really mad,” said Latta.

As always, anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.