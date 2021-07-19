Indy woman pleads for peace after 2 grandsons killed weeks apart in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of murders across Indianapolis continues to grow, with 137 total in the first seven months of 2021.

Each victim leaves behind a family searching for answers, but one grandmother said even when she gets those, she doesn’t think the pain will ever get easier.

“I don’t want the next family to go through what I’m going through. This is a horrible, horrible feeling to go through,” said Rhonda Brewer.

Brewer’s 15-year-old grandson, Keleante Brewer, was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side on the evening of Tuesday, June 15. Less than three weeks later, she learned her other grandson, Keleante’s cousin, Jamarvyan Brewer, or J.B. as family called him, was killed in a shooting in Lawrence.

“Two grandsons within two weeks. I didn’t grieve over him, two weeks later, I lose another one,” she said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded on June 15, just before sunset, to Ellis Drive, where the shooting took place.

IMPD officers found Keleante shot in the street and rushed him to an area hospital, where he later died.

“He was just getting ready to start a new job the next day,” Brewer said. “He was so excited like, ‘grandma I’m getting ready to work. Grandma I’m getting ready to help you!'”

She said he was going to play basketball and had just left her house when the shooting happened.

In the aftermath of the shooting, FOX59 spoke with school officials at Phalen Leadership Academy, where Keleante was a student. The school’s principal, Nicole Fama, spoke highly of the teen.

“He was with us in elementary school, middle school and going into high school. He was a great kid and good student,” said Fama.

Fama also shared at the time, “We were told by our students who witnessed what happened that they were walking to play basketball and a car made a u-turn and shot him several times.”

There have not been any arrests announced by IMPD in Keleante’s murder. FOX59 has reached out to learn of any updates in the case.

J.B. was shot and killed in Lawrence on Sunday, July 4. According to the Lawrence Police Department, a suspect was taken into custody and released pending a charging decision by the prosecutor’s office.

There have not been any updates released in that case and details on the shooting are still limited.

Brewer said she will continue to push for answers in both of her grandsons cases and hopes anyone who has information will call police or Crime Stoppers to give information anonymously.

She also hopes by sharing the reality of the pain faced when you lose a loved one, especially a child, to gun violence, that it will prevent one more family from feeling what theirs is.

“Stop the violence. Please young kids, think what you’re doing before you pick up a gun. You don’t know the impact that you’re having on people,” Brewer shared.

“Think before you pick up that gun and use it. Think what you’re doing. You’re not only hurting the victim’s family, but you’re also hurting your own mother, father, your grandparents, brother, sister. Just think about,” she pleaded.

Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.