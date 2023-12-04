INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman will serve one year in prison and three years on home detention after an argument with her boyfriend — which broke out following the couple having sex in a public playground — ended in the man’s death after her handgun inadvertently went off in her hand and a bullet struck the man in the head.

Tonika Miller, 33, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide on Monday. She was originally charged in May of 2022 in connection to the death of 41-year-old Dasawn Roscoe. Miller and Roscoe had been partners in an intimate relationship for the last five years, according to Miller’s account, and the couple shared two children together.

Previous reports detail the lurid story which ended in Roscoe’s abrupt death in a parking lot outside their northeast side apartment.

According to what Miller told police, the pair decided to go down to the apartment complex’s playground at roughly 1 a.m. in order to have sex on the blanket. An argument briefly led to Miller leaving Roscoe naked at the playground before she returned to pick him up in her vehicle.

Miller reportedly got out of the vehicle and told Roscoe to drive, but Roscoe shoved her in the back. Miller, who was holding a gun in her right hand, then struck Roscoe in the shoulder with her hand that was holding the gun. The gun went off and a bullet struck Roscoe in the head.

Surveillance footage shows Miller applying pressure to the wound before then running to call for help. She then is seen running back to Roscoe and staying with his body until police arrive.

Miller told police she had brought along the gun for protection due to the late hour.

Miller was sentenced to six years as part of pleading guilty to reckless homicide but will only spend one year in prison. After her prison stint, Miller will serve three years on home detention. The final two years of her sentence was suspended.