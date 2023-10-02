INDIANAPOLIS — A woman involved in two bank robberies in the Indianapolis area in October 2022 has been sentenced to federal prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 37-year-old Shamiya Hunt, an Indianapolis resident, was sentenced to a little more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery while she was on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.

On the morning of Oct. 25, 2022, Hunt entered a Chase Bank location in Speedway and gave the teller a note demanding that they give her money. In response, the teller pressed the panic button alarm and walked away. Hunt then left the location without any money.

An hour later, Hunt entered a Regions Bank location in Indianapolis. According to the release, she approached the teller, gave them a note demanding money and left with $750. After she left, an employee from the Regions Bank identified Hunt’s vehicle and Hunt was arrested about an hour later.

This came after Hunt was released from prison in 2022 after serving 10 years for heroin trafficking. Thirty months of the new sentence were for her violating her supervised release.

“Robbing banks won’t get you some quick cash, it will get you time in federal prison,” Zachary A. Myers, United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the release. “It is especially important to hold repeat offenders accountable, to protect the public from their ongoing refusal to abide by our laws. Thanks to the quick investigative work of the FBI, this defendant has been held accountable for her decision to rob and intimidate innocent bank employees simply doing their jobs.”