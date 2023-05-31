INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of using stolen Social Security numbers and a stolen Licensed Practical Nurse number in order to land nursing home jobs she wasn’t qualified for while also collecting tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent Social Security benefit payments.

Rochelle Perry, 49, was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of Social Security number fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of Social Security disability benefits fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana, Perry worked at three nursing home facilities between February 2020 and November 2021. At two of the nursing home facilities, Perry worked as an LPN by using a stolen license to trick her employer into believing she was a licensed nurse.

At the third facility, Perry worked as a Memory Care Program Coordinator.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Perry used the stolen LPN license number on at least five different applications when applying to Indianapolis area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In addition to using a stolen LPN license number, Perry is accused of using stolen Social Security numbers which allowed her to pass background checks conducted by the health care facilities.

Despite being employed at nursing home facilities, Perry used her real Social Security number to claim disability benefits while declaring, under penalty of perjury, that she hadn’t earned any income since May 2019.

Between Dec. 3, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2022, Perry received approximately $54,991.30 in Social Security disability benefits.

Perry faces up to five years in federal prison. Her sentence will be decided by a federal district court judge.

