INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023.

Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023

James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court.

One person of interest was detained but later released.

Man found dead of trauma on Dec. 31, 2022

Photo from scene on Graceland Avenue from December 31, 2022

The body of Craig Whitfield was found in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue on December 31, 2022. Police said he showed signs of trauma that did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The coroner’s office did not indicate the type of trauma Whitfield suffered.

Man dead after shooting on Dec. 31, 2022

Photo from scene of deadly shooting on December 31, 2022

The man shot and killed on the northeast side on December 31, 2022 has been identified as Sean McNellye, 25.

Police said McNellye was found in between two apartment buildings on 7700 Newport Way. He had suffered what were described as gunshot wounds.

At this point, no arrests have been made in any of the homicide investigations.