Indy’s violence reduction team, local groups bring resources into neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — It can be difficult to reach out for help when you are experiencing hardship. That is why the city’s Community Violence Reduction Team is continuing its Neighborhood Outreach Series throughout the month of May.

These events give the violence reduction team as well as numerous other organizations, mostly specific to the neighborhood, a chance to meet face-to-face with people in a different neighborhood each week.

“What we find is a lot of times, people just are unaware of what’s out there and available to them for help,” Shonna Majors, Director of the Community Violence Reduction Team, said.

The Horizon House was grateful for a chance to meet with people today. The group helps those who struggle with homelessness meet their basic needs.

“We’ve had a few at our table today that they weren’t experiencing it themselves, but they knew somebody, and they took our information,” Community Engagement Manager Jenni Evans said.

There is one more neighborhood outreach gathering at the Capital City Church of Christ on June 2. Unfortunately, Indy is weathering another year of surging violence. Majors said events like this can also serve as a crime prevention tool.

“A lot of times people will talk off the record with some of our staff about things happening in the neighborhood, and other things that they need help with that could lead to criminal activity,” Majors said.

After the last meeting on June 2, the Community Violence Reduction Team will shift its focus to the Safe Summer programming which gives young people a chance to gather on Friday nights in a safe environment.