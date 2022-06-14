INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police reported finding two deceased people on the city’s near southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue at around 9:09 p.m. on a death investigation report.

Police confirmed that once on scene officers discovered two deceased individuals. Police have not stated if the deceased were found inside the home or in another area.

No additional information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.