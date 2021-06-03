Investigation underway after victim dies in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person died after being found shot on the west side Thursday morning.

A call came in around 5:25 a.m. for a person shot in the 5100 block of W. Washington Street near a Kroger store.

Officers found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim died after being taken to the hospital.

This is the fifth person shot overnight in Indianapolis. Around 2 a.m., two people walked into Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Another shooting victim walked in to St. Vincent Hospital. That person is listed in stable condition.

On Indy’s near east side police found someone shot on Prospect Street, not far from I-65.

Police say that victim is stable.