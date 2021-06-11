Investigators seek new tips in deadly 2006 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for tips connected to a deadly 2006 shooting now considered a cold case.

On July 5, 2006, James Hudson Jr. was found shot several times inside a home in the 2600 block of N. Guilford Avenue, near E. 25th Street and N. College Avenue on the near north side of Indianapolis. He was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers says despite having developed some suspect information over time, the investigation has stalled and additional tips are needed to help further the case.

Anyone with any knowledge about Hudson’s shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are considered anonymous and could lead to a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.