INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit.

Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto theft, theft, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Booking photo of Blake Brattain

According to state police, troopers spotted Brattain near Washington Street and High School Road and attempted to pull his vehicle over after running the plates determining the vehicle to be stolen.

Brattain ended up fleeing from the trooper and leading police on a chase before successfully eluding his pursuers. Troopers found the stolen vehicle crashed shortly afterward, however.

State police credited a bystander with pointing out where Brattain fled after the crash. Troopers ended up finding Brattain sitting in the cab of a parked box truck and eventually took him into custody.

The bystander also told police that Brattain discarded two handguns into a storm drain after the crash. One of the firearms was determined to be stolen.

State police stated the vehicle Brattain crashed was stolen out of Indianapolis in January.

“This incident is a great example of an alert community member helping police take a violent felon, illegally in possession of firearms, off the streets,” said Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander Lieutenant Josh Watson.

“Oftentimes, alert bystanders are the key to successfully helping police intercept a crime in progress, or assisting with the successful conclusion to a criminal investigation. The willingness of people to work together with the police, and come forward with valuable information, undoubtedly makes our communities safer.”

Brattain is being held in Marion County Jail.