ISP: Carjacked vehicle goes down I-70 embankment during police pursuit; 2 taken into custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in custody after a vehicle that was reported carjacked was part of a police pursuit on the interstate.

Late Thursday night, police tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Shadeland Avenue. Officers say the driver failed to stop, initiating the pursuit.

Indiana State Police say the pursuit made its way to I-70 with the driver eventually taking the Rural/Keystone exit.

The driver drove down the embankment, into a ditch, and onto a retaining fence.

Police say a male and female then got out of the car and tried to run. Both were taken into custody.

Their ages and pending charges have not been released. Police say the vehicle involved was carjacked earlier on Thursday.

IMPD assisted with both the pursuit and taking the suspects into custody.