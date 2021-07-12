ISP dive crews search water for possible homicide victim on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police dive crews searched a body of water Monday morning after a report of shots fired on the southeast side.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Brookville Road for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police did not find a victim in the surrounding area on the ground, so ISP divers were dispatched to look into a pond to see if a victim was in the water.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene just in case a body was found, but so far, no victim has been located.

