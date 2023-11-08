GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple felony charges after reportedly leading state troopers on a vehicle pursuit through three northeast Indiana counties, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, a state trooper in Grant County noticed a vehicle on Interstate 69 with its taillights off and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to ISP, the driver, identified by authorities as 39-year-old Nori Shepherd, fled and led the state trooper on a pursuit through Grant, Huntington and Allen counties while reportedly reaching speeds over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, the Warren Police Department set up tire deflation devices that deflated one of the vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle continued for roughly 25 more miles until ISP took Shepherd into custody without incident around the 299-mile marker, which is near Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway.

Shepherd reportedly showed signs of impairment, which prompted an investigation, according to ISP.

ISP searched Shepherd’s vehicle, which reportedly contained drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a state trooper involved in the chase reported that Shepherd had allegedly tossed a plastic bag out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

ISP also learned during the investigation that Shepherd had a suspended license and two active warrants out of Allen and Jay counties.

Shepherd is currently being held in the Grant County Jail and charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, also a Level 6 felony, and five misdemeanors related to OWI and drug charges.