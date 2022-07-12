SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is facing cocaine dealing and other drug-related charges after he was pulled over Monday in Seymour, Indiana State Police announced.

Rasheed E. Musheer, age 27, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper pulled over a 2022 Nissan Altima for multiple traffic infractions on I-65 southbound near the 51 mile marker.

ISP said during the traffic stop, the trooper noticed numerous indicators of criminal activity, along with the smell of marijuana coming from the interior of the car. The trooper searched the car and found a vacuum-sealed bag containing about a half kilogram of suspected cocaine, along with marijuana and pills, according to state police. The trooper also found $600 in cash.

The street value of the cocaine was estimated to be $15,000, added ISP.