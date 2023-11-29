WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man has been charged after Indiana State Troopers found marijuana and over 200 ecstasy pills in his car.

ISP said they conducted a traffic stop on Thanksgiving in Wabash County around 11 a.m.

Troopers were patroling on U.S. 24 near State Road 115 before stopping the driver of a GMC Acadia for unsafe lane movement.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected from inside. The driver was later identified as 40-year-old Keland L. Brown.

A later search of the GMC revealed over four grams of suspected marijuana and 208 pills. The pills tested positive for MDMA/ecstasy and had a weight of over 57 grams.

Brown was also found to have a suspended license and two active warrants out of Dekalb and Carroll counties. He was taken to the Wabash County jail.

Court records showed Brown was charged with driving while suspended; possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana, all Class A misdemeanors.

Brown also had one additional count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

A pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024, at 9 a.m.