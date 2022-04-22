MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested after police say he crashed on the interstate while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded to a crash on Thursday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-69 near the State Road 38/Pendleton/Noblesville exit.

Police say a state trooper detected signs of impairment and the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, 31-year-old Michael Scott of Indianapolis. He was given a chemical test at a local hospital. Those results are pending.

Investigators say Scott was headed south on I-69 when his car left the road and struck the median barrier twice before coming to rest.

An 18-year-old passenger in the front seat was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Indiana State Police.

A minor in the backseat who was wearing a seatbelt was unhurt.