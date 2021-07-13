‘It has to stop’: 10 people shot in 8 hours across Indianapolis; 3 now dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Violence continues to plague Indianapolis as IMPD responded to six shootings from 7:35 p.m. Monday to 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. Overall, 10 people were shot with 3 of those victims dying. One of the reported shootings also involved a suspected gun fight that left four people critically wounded.

Here is a timeline of the violence.

7:35 p.m. Monday: Harding St. and Edgemont Ave.

The flurry of gun violence began on the near northwest side at North Harding Street and Edgemont Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

Police say they found one person shot at this location. At first, the victim was described as “awake and breathing.” Their condition was later described to critical.

7:41 p.m. Monday: Keswick Rd.

Less than 10 minutes later, police were called to the west side for another shooting in the 3100 block of Keswick Road.

A person there was listed in critical condition from a shooting and was taken to the hospital.

8:14 p.m. Monday: Suburban Dr.

The first death was reported in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive. Police were called to the area at 8:14 p.m. and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot at least once.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died not long after arrival.

10:30 p.m Monday: S. East St.

The last reported shooting on Monday was in the 4000 block of S. East Street. A person there was found shot. This person’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

1:15 a.m. Tuesday: Arborcrest Dr.

IMPD also responded to a quadruple shooting that investigators believe was the result of a gun fight. At 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Arborcrest Drive on the northeast side.

4 males were found in the vicinity. They all had critical gunshot wounds.

“We don’t really know the cause of the shooting at this point,” said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner. “We do know that it occurred, started in the house in the 4300 block and it spilled out into the street. It looks like there was some sort of gun fight around the SUV up there that has several bullet holes in it.”

Two vehicles were also shot up during the incident.

3:05 a.m. Tuesday: Gilmore Rd.

The last reported shooting ended in two deaths on the east side. Police responded to the 8200 block of Gilmore Road at 3:05 a.m.

A man and woman were found dead in a home in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Tensions are high and it is understandable because loved ones were lost today,” said IMPD’s Samone Burris.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings. IMPD urges the community to come forward if have any information about any of the incidents.

Burris says people need to share information to help cases get solved and help curb the violence.

“Hopefully our community wants to work with us even more now than ever… Instances like this, we don’t [want to] continue to see these everyday – it has to stop.”