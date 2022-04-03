MONROE COUNTY — Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s department arrested Xavier Johnson, guard for IU basketball.

Johnson was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement Using Car (Level 6 Felony) and Reckless Driving (Level C Misdemeanor).

IU Athletics said in a statement, “Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Johnson has already been bailed out.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as we gather more information.