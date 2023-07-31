INDIANAPOLIS – A rash of car thefts prompted a crime alert from IUPUI.

The Indiana University Police Department received multiple reports of vehicle thefts or attempted thefts during the month of July. The thieves mostly targeted Hyundai and Kia models, although a Chevrolet was involved in one of the incidents.

Here’s a look at the dates and locations:

July 7, Lot 92 – Motor vehicle theft

July 8, Campus Housing Garage – Motor vehicle theft

July 24, Lot 83 – Motor vehicle theft

July 28, Lot 80 – Two motor vehicle thefts, one attempted theft

According to IUPD, there are potentially four suspects related to the thefts. They arrived in a black Kia during the July 28 incidents; police reviewed surveillance footage but couldn’t glean much identifying information about the thieves.

Anyone with information should call the IU Police Department-Indianapolis at 317-274-2058 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Certain Hyundai and Kia models are susceptible to thefts because of deficiencies in anti-theft measures. Indianapolis and other cities joined a national lawsuit seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the rise in thefts. The city recently started giving out steering wheel locking devices to Indianapolis Kia and Hyundai owners.

The security flaw gained national attention as part of a TikTok challenge that showed how easily someone could steal one of the vehicles.

Affected Hyundai models

2018–2022 Accent

2011–2022 Elantra

2013–2020 Elantra GT

2013–2014 Genesis Coupe

2018–2022 Kona

2020–2021 Palisade

2013–2022 Santa Fe

2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011–2019 Sonata

2011–2022 Tucson

2012–2017 & 2019–2021 Veloster

2020–2021 Venue

Affected Kia models

2011–2021 Forte

2021–2022 K5

2011–2020 Optima

2012–2021 Rio

2011–2021 Sedona

2021–2022 Seltos

2020–2022 Soul

2011–2022 Sorento

2011–2022 Sportage