INDIANAPOLIS – A rash of car thefts prompted a crime alert from IUPUI.
The Indiana University Police Department received multiple reports of vehicle thefts or attempted thefts during the month of July. The thieves mostly targeted Hyundai and Kia models, although a Chevrolet was involved in one of the incidents.
Here’s a look at the dates and locations:
- July 7, Lot 92 – Motor vehicle theft
- July 8, Campus Housing Garage – Motor vehicle theft
- July 24, Lot 83 – Motor vehicle theft
- July 28, Lot 80 – Two motor vehicle thefts, one attempted theft
According to IUPD, there are potentially four suspects related to the thefts. They arrived in a black Kia during the July 28 incidents; police reviewed surveillance footage but couldn’t glean much identifying information about the thieves.
Anyone with information should call the IU Police Department-Indianapolis at 317-274-2058 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Certain Hyundai and Kia models are susceptible to thefts because of deficiencies in anti-theft measures. Indianapolis and other cities joined a national lawsuit seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the rise in thefts. The city recently started giving out steering wheel locking devices to Indianapolis Kia and Hyundai owners.
The security flaw gained national attention as part of a TikTok challenge that showed how easily someone could steal one of the vehicles.
Affected Hyundai models
- 2018–2022 Accent
- 2011–2022 Elantra
- 2013–2020 Elantra GT
- 2013–2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018–2022 Kona
- 2020–2021 Palisade
- 2013–2022 Santa Fe
- 2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011–2019 Sonata
- 2011–2022 Tucson
- 2012–2017 & 2019–2021 Veloster
- 2020–2021 Venue
Affected Kia models
- 2011–2021 Forte
- 2021–2022 K5
- 2011–2020 Optima
- 2012–2021 Rio
- 2011–2021 Sedona
- 2021–2022 Seltos
- 2020–2022 Soul
- 2011–2022 Sorento
- 2011–2022 Sportage