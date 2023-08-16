JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a Tuesday evening incident in Jeffersonville where a police officer reportedly shot and killed a man after he allegedly shot at officers from his apartment.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, a resident at an apartment complex in Jeffersonville called 911 around 9:30 pm. on Tuesday asking officers to conduct a welfare check on another resident. The other resident, identified by police as 65-year-old Richard Glass, allegedly made “concerning statements that he was going back to prison.”

After the first call, another 911 came through. This call, which was from Glass, claimed that someone was trying to hack his phone. According to the release, Glass stated he had a firearm and told officers that he “did not want to use it on the person hacking his phone.”

When officers and other emergency personnel responded to the scene, the release said that Glass would not open the door because he did not believe that the people at the door were officers. When officers contacted Glass, he continued to repeat statements about having a firearm, causing officers to pull back from the door.

Later that evening, officers saw Glass from an adjacent apartment building window and “confirmed Glass was in possession of at least two firearms.” The release said that officers who were outside the building reported that Glass was shooting from the apartment towards them around 11:30 p.m.

Officials said that Glass fired multiple times from the window and officers were not able to make contact with him. When Glass pointed the weapon out of the apartment window another time, the release said he was shot by a member of the SWAT team who responded to the incident.

The release said no other residents or officers were harmed in the incident. Detectives with the Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.