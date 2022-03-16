FRANKLIN, Ind. – A drug sweep in Johnson County targeted more than 30 people, with methamphetamine being the primary drug of concern.

According to Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva, the operation targeted 31 people. Twenty of them were in custody, Villanueva said, and 10 were likely to face additional charges.

Warrants that were part of the sweep were sealed until authorities announced the results Wednesday.

Methamphetamine remains the most frequently dealt drug in Johnson County, Villanueva said. There were 33 meth-related charges in the sweep, with five from heroin, two from fentanyl, two for oxycodone, two from suboxone and some charges related to marijuana.

The sweep involved undercover drug deals, the prosecutor said. Individuals sought in connection with the sweep ranged in age from 20 to 67 years. No one involved in Wednesday’s sweep had been targeted in a similar operation in September.

Individuals came from Greenwood, Franklin, Edinburgh and New Whiteland, Villanueva said. They also came from Indianapolis and Greenfield, as well as Taylorsville and Nashville. Drugs remain an area of concern in many communities across Johnson County.

Greenwood Police Chief Jason Ison said his department responded to 108 overdose calls last year.

“That’s 108 families that are in turmoil. This poison is killing our children. It’s destroying families, and it’s the driving force behind many property crimes.” Ison said. “If you bring this poison into our communities, we’re going to put you in prison.”

Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran praised the cooperation behind the multi-agency sweep. He thanked the community for providing information and tips that law enforcement used in the investigation.

Like Ison, he expressed his concern about drugs in their communities.

“You’re talking [about] two cases of fentanyl. Folks, that stuff is deadly. It’s killing folks. It’s taking lives—women, children,” Cochran said. “It’s destroying our communities, just with the thefts.”

Cochran said many property crimes, such as burglaries, trace back to drugs. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said the drug problem remains pervasive.

“The ODs that we see and hear about, just driving home from work, a person passed out in a vehicle. They’re seizing. They’re ODing,” Burgess said. “I’m sick and tired of that because you deal with the parents and the loved ones, and that’s something that leaves an impression on you, and it’s hard for that parent. They try hard to get those people off those drugs, and one way we can help is to take drug dealers off the street.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also provided help in tracking down individuals with Marion County addresses, authorities said. The Edinburgh Police Department assisted with Bartholomew County locations.

Villanueva said some of the people involved in the bust will go through rehab programs to try to break free from their addiction issues, whether through the Department of Correction or Johnson County programs. He said it’s a balance between getting drugs off the streets and helping people get treatment.

“You get the idea that you can’t arrest your way out of the drug problem. And I agree with that to a certain extent, but I think it is a good time to start to get these people involved and get them in a place where they can really just dry out and have their minds clear from the drug haze.”