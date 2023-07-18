MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A central Indiana judge has ruled that the suspect accused of shooting and killing an Elwood police officer must now undergo a mental health evaluation.

On Tuesday, a Madison County judge in Circuit Court 3 ruled that Carl Roy Webb Boards II must undergo a mental health evaluation in relation to his ongoing murder trial.

Boards, a 43-year-old Anderson man, faces 1 felony murder and 2 resisting arrest charges in relation to the shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz in July of 2022. Last week, four additional charges were filed against Boards.

If found guilty of murdering Ofc. Shahnavaz, Boards could be put to death.

However, if it were determined that he is intellectually disabled, Boards could not legally face the death penalty in Indiana under both state and federal court rulings.

The ruling that Boards must now undergo a mental evaluation comes less than a week after his defense attorneys filed a petition on July 13 alleging that their client has an “intellectual disability” and that his mental status requires “extensive testing.”

As part of Tuesday’s ruling, the Madison County judge ordered that Boards’ defense team must have evaluation experts filed in court by Aug. 22. Additionally, motions pertaining to the intellectual disability claim will be heard in court on Sept. 26.

Boards was arrested in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, in Elwood after investigators say he shot at EPD Officer Shahnavaz 36 times during an attempted traffic stop. At the time, EPD said responding officers found Shahnavaz sitting in his vehicle with his gun still in his holster.

The following week, Boards was formally charged in Madison County court with one count of level 6 felony murder and two counts of level 6 felony resisting law enforcement.

Several amendments in relation to those charges, as well as new charges, were filed against Boards last Wednesday. The new charges included:

One count of attempted obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony;

One count of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony;

A misdemeanor drug charge;

A misdemeanor charge alleging that Boards operated a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood.

A number of Boards’ charges were also amended, according to the new documents, including:

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony;

A count of a felony firearm enhancement;

A habitual offender count;

A count for life without parole;

A count for requesting a death sentence.

Documents also state that a jury trial is scheduled in this case for January 2025.