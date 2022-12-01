DELPHI, Ind. — Judge Frances Gull will hold a hearing next month to decide if a gag order and change of venue will be issued in the Richard Allen Delphi murders case.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m. in Carroll County Circuit Court on Jan. 13, 2023, will allow both prosecutors and defendants to weigh in on the matters of the gag order and the change of venue.

The prosecutor previously motioned for a large gag order to be filed which would bar Allen, all attorneys connected to the case, law enforcement, court staff, the coroner and even family members from making “extra-judicial statements by means of public communication.”

Allen has asked Judge Gull for a change of venue with his attornies citing “extensive media attention” and the “highly publicized” nature of the case as reasons to move the trial 150 miles away in order to “reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool.”

Gull would consider both of these motions at the hearing set for Jan. 13, 2023.