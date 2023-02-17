COLUMBUS, Ind. — A jury has found a Columbus man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and burying her remains in a shallow grave in late summer 2021.

Patrick Doyle was found guilty of murder on Friday and is set to be sentenced on March 23.

According to the Republic, the jury deliberated for about an hour before returning with the guilty verdict.

Booking photo of Patrick Doyle

According to previous reports, the remains of Doyle’s girlfriend, Heather Ann Streuver, were found buried in a shallow grave on Sept. 9, 2021, just off of 400 N. between U.S. 31 and River Raod in Bartholomew County.

Streuver, 37, had been reported missing on Aug. 26, 2021. After her remains were found and identified, the coroner announced Streuver’s cause of death as a homicide and the result of blunt force trauma.

Doyle was originally held in custody on charges of possession of child pornography but — after the discovery of Streuver’s remains — was charged with murder.

According to the Republic, the trial revealed that detectives found blood in the couple’s bedroom which led to the arrest of Doyle. Doyle reportedly led authorities to where he buried Streuver.

The Republic stated that for 18 days Doyle created the illusion that the missing Streuver was still alive by sending out text messages that pretended to be from Streuver. Doyle also reportedly maintains that he couldn’t remember how Streuver was killed due to being intoxicated.

Doyle can face between 45 and 65 years in prison for his murder conviction.

