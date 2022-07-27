INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day trial, a jury has found an Indianapolis man guilty in the hit-and-run death of another man in a wheelchair.

Mosi Wallace, 56, has been found guilty of one charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony.

Booking photo of Mosi Wallace

According to previous reports, officers were called to the scene of a hit-and-run on Jan. 10, 2020, at E. 30th Street and Bolton Avenue on Indy’s east side. Police said a man identified as George Williamson was found lying on the ground in the eastbound lanes of 30th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Willamson had been in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit from behind, propelling him into the eastbound lane where he was hit at least once more by a Chrysler Sebring.

Parts of the Sebring and Wallace’s vehicle were found in the street by investigators.

Wallace turned himself in the following day, according to court documents, after reading on social media that a man in a wheelchair had been struck and killed. Wallace told police it had been dark and rainy and while aware of the fact he had struck something, he hadn’t been sure what.

Wallace reportedly got out of his vehicle a bit after the collision and checked the damage, but never called police or checked the scene of the collision to see what he had hit.

Investigators matched the vehicle parts found at the scene to Wallace’s Chevrolet Silverado.

Wallace’s sentencing is set for Sept. 15. A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing time of between two to 12 years in Indiana with an advisory sentence of six years.