INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teen is at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday night on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metro police crews were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 7200 block of Rosehill Drive, just east of the intersection of W. 71st Street and Township Line Road on the city’s north side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a juvenile male that had been shot in the leg. That juvenile victim, an IMPD officer on scene said, was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital and is currently listed in good condition.

No other information about the shooting was immediately provided.