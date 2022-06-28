INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot Tuesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to 6313 W. 56th Street — near 56th and High School Road — where a Speedway gas station is located.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. The juvenile is said to be in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.