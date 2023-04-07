INDIANAPOLIS — An altercation between two “school-aged siblings” Friday outside of an Indianapolis junior high school ended with one of the juveniles being stabbed with a knife, district officials said.

The incident occurred at student pick-up on the school grounds of Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center on the city’s west side, according to Jeannine Templeman, chief communications officer for Wayne Township Schools. However, Templeman said the altercation involved two non-Wayne students and happened on school grounds but not inside the school.

“While waiting in the car rider line in the same car, one individual stabbed another with a knife,” Templeman said.

Templeman said that school staff quickly enacted the school’s safety plan and that at no time were any students or staff in danger. She added that police responded and one person was detained.

“School police and IMPD responded to secure the scene and detained one individual,” Templeman confirmed in an email. “Emergency personnel provided medical attention and determined the injury to be non-life threatening.”

Student dismissal then occurred on time with no delay to students arriving home, according to Templeman.