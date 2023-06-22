INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been detained by Indianapolis police after a “juvenile teenager” was shot Thursday afternoon on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5:20 p.m. to an area near Keystone Avenue and 30th Street on the city’s near northeast side for shots fired.

Shortly after, EMS was called to the same area for an injured person.

Upon arrival at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace, IMPD said officers found a “juvenile teenager” suffering a graze wound from a gunshot. That juvenile victim, who’s exact age was not released by IMPD, is listed in stable condition.

IMPD said officers also detained one person near the area, although that person’s possible role in the shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of 6:15 p.m.

No further updates were immediately provided by IMPD.