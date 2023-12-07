INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested several juveniles following a pursuit on the east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it started late Wednesday night with a disturbance involving a weapon in the 2100 block of Eliza Lane.

Police said someone reported having a firearm pointed at them. Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the one involved and tried to pull it over. The driver, however, sped off and ignored stop signs as they tried to get away.

The driver “brake-checked” police multiple times, slamming on the brakes throughout the pursuit. A police car eventually rear-ended the vehicle because of the excessive braking, leading to front-end damage and a flat tire for the police vehicle, which dropped out of the pursuit.

Other responding units continued the pursuit, however, and the suspects stopped behind a home near 21st Street and Lesley Avenue. They bailed on the vehicle and tried to run off.

IMPD said the occupants of the vehicle—all juveniles—were taken into custody. Police did not immediately say how many individuals were involved in the incident.