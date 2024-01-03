KEMPTON, Ind. — A police report reveals that the fire chief for the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department was arrested for drinking and driving in December after being pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy.

Matthew L. Floyd, 49, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Matthew Floyd (Tipton County Jail)

According to a report filed by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, Floyd was pulled over on Dec. 10 shortly after 1 a.m. on U.S. 31 by a deputy for “unsafe lane movement.”

The deputy noted that Floyd smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech when he talked. Floyd’s pants zipper was also reportedly undone, according to the deputy’s report.

According to the report, a breathalyzer test used during the traffic stop stated that Floyd had a .191% blood alcohol content while a later certified chemical test determined his BAC to be .168% — both readings well above the legal .08%.

A county official confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that Floyd was the fire chief of the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department at the time of his arrest.

Officials could not confirm Floyd’s current status within the fire department, however. As of publishing this article, Floyd is still listed as the fire chief on the Kempton Fire & Rescue page on the county website.