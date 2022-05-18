KOKOMO, Ind. — A 16-year-old injured in a shooting outside a Kokomo convenience store on Tuesday is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to Buddy’s Mart convenience store at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Tuesday on reports of a shooting. Officers then found the 16-year-old male victim about a block away on E. Jackson Street. The juvenile was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting fled the area eastbound on Taylor Street before turning north onto Bell Street. The suspect was described by police as a black male wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Despite the victim’s injuries, police said the 16-year-old’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance footage obtained from the area, police said. Anyone with information or who may have captured video of the shooting are asked to contained Detective Erik Fogg at (765) 456-7369.

Anonymous tips that could qualify for a cash reward can be made to Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.