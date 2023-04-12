KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is charged with child neglect and aggravated battery after a 3-month-old baby in his care was brought to the hospital with several injuries including bleeding on the brain and multiple broken bones, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Dakota Richardson, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of Neglect of a Dependent resulting in Catastrophic Injury and one count of Aggravated Battery. Richardson, who is also the child’s father, was taken into custody April 12.

Officers responded to Community Howard Regional Hospital on March 26, but the baby sustained injuries so severe that authorities transported the baby to Payton Manning Children’s Hospital. The investigation discovered the 3-month-old had bleeding on the brain and several broken bones. The evidence led to an arrest warrant being issued from Howard County Superior IV Court.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800=262-TIPS.