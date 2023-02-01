KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday.

Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Nice is being held in Howard County Jail.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the bust was part of an investigation by the department’s drug task force team who worked in cooperation with the Peru Police Department and the Indiana State Police.

The investigation led officers to the home located in the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street where a search revealed the drugs along with 57 syringes and suboxone.

Police said anyone with information about the drug dealing can contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh of the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7204.