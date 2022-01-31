Kokomo man arrested on meth dealing and gun charges

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged with dealing methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, after authorities executed a search warrant on a home last week.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office Task Force Unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 800 block of E. Lordeman Street in Kokomo.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized about 300 grams of meth, over 200 tablets labeled “methadone,” one firearm and over $6,850 in cash/assets.

Gerald Kelly was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a schedule II substance and possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.