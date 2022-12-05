KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, the Kokomo Police Department announced Monday.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the roadway. Police said he was taken to a Kokomo hospital and later transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding the collision or who may have rendered aid to the victim call officer Greg Smith #382 at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.